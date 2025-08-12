Previous
Dead Cicada by librarymom
224 / 365

Dead Cicada

A beautiful but dead cicada found on our driveway. My daughter loves these very large and very loud insects.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
Beverley ace
I love the sound they make…
August 17th, 2025  
