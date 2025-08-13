Sign up
222 / 365
Ominous sky
This was the stormy sky over our daughter's dorm room after we dropped her off at school. It rained all the way home.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
3
2
Jenny
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
236
photos
41
followers
71
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
13th August 2025 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
storm
Christine Sztukowski
Oh my gosh, very dramatic
August 13th, 2025
KV
Almost looks like a spaceship in that impressive sky… probably a reflection of some sort.
August 13th, 2025
Chrissie
Awesome capture
August 13th, 2025
