Ominous sky by librarymom
222 / 365

Ominous sky

This was the stormy sky over our daughter's dorm room after we dropped her off at school. It rained all the way home.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh my gosh, very dramatic
August 13th, 2025  
KV ace
Almost looks like a spaceship in that impressive sky… probably a reflection of some sort.
August 13th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Awesome capture
August 13th, 2025  
