Water Tower by librarymom
226 / 365

Water Tower

This is my favorite part of the drive to drop my daughter off at college--the water tower in Mt. Jackson, VA.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Jenny

I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
Beverley ace
Wow… fabulously creative…
August 17th, 2025  
