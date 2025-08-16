Previous
Clouds over the Pentagon by librarymom
228 / 365

Clouds over the Pentagon

I drive by the Pentagon every day to go to my gym. I liked the clouds in this one.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
Beverley ace
Wow… pretty amazing capture. Beautiful sky with scattered clouds
August 17th, 2025  
