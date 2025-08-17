Sign up
Previous
229 / 365
Red bellied woodpecker and peanut
Just playing around with the optical zoom on my new phone. The birds love the peanuts!
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
17th August 2025 1:09pm
Tags
woodpecker
