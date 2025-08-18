Previous
Bee on an orange flower by librarymom
230 / 365

Bee on an orange flower

Started work again today (I'm a teacher) and I saw this gal on my way home.
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
Corinne C ace
A stunning macro
August 18th, 2025  
KV ace
Beautiful shot. Fav!
August 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderfully captured
August 18th, 2025  
Faye Turner
Great capture fav
August 18th, 2025  
