Sushi bar at night by librarymom
Sushi bar at night

We took our daughter out at night for ice cream and we parked near this new sushi bar. Such a cool space!
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Jenny

@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
Jerzy ace
Great street capture.
August 24th, 2025  
