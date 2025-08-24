Previous
Next
Cat Reflection by librarymom
236 / 365

Cat Reflection

Mac was looking for his dinner so he jumped up on the barstool to get my attention. I loved seeing his face reflected in the granite.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact