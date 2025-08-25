Previous
Sunrise through the sprinkler by librarymom
Sunrise through the sprinkler

I love my walks to work in the morning. I always see beautiful things as the sun comes up.
25th August 2025

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
kali ace
Neat
August 25th, 2025  
