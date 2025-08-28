Previous
Cardinal flower by librarymom
240 / 365

Cardinal flower

I found this native cardinal flower growing in the woods behind my house.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
