Previous
Next
Shabbat shalom! by librarymom
241 / 365

Shabbat shalom!

My daughter made this beautiful challah for Shabbat. She's so talented!
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact