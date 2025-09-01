Previous
National Landing by librarymom
National Landing

This is an area of Arlington, Virginia near the Pentagon and National Airport. It's the home of Amazon's new headquarters. As a result, it's experienced a lot of growth over the past few years. This is a view from the park near it.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
