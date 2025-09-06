Previous
Chinatown Metro station by librarymom
Chinatown Metro station

I went into DC for the National Book Festival and got off at the Gallery Place/Chinatown metro. I never noticed the fan at the end of the station.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
Beverley ace
Quite spectacular
September 7th, 2025  
Jenny ace
@beverley365 Thank you!
September 7th, 2025  
