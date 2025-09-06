Sign up
Chinatown Metro station
I went into DC for the National Book Festival and got off at the Gallery Place/Chinatown metro. I never noticed the fan at the end of the station.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
subway
,
chinatown
,
metro
Beverley
ace
Quite spectacular
September 7th, 2025
Jenny
ace
@beverley365
Thank you!
September 7th, 2025
