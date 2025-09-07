Previous
Pileated Woodpecker by librarymom
250 / 365

Pileated Woodpecker

This very large woodpecker just appeared outside my window. I'm glad I had my phone handy and that he posed for me for a few seconds. What a treat!
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how marvellous to see him and a great capture
September 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact