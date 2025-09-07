Sign up
250 / 365
Pileated Woodpecker
This very large woodpecker just appeared outside my window. I'm glad I had my phone handy and that he posed for me for a few seconds. What a treat!
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
Tags
woodpecker
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how marvellous to see him and a great capture
September 7th, 2025
