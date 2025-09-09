Sign up
251 / 365
Which foot is different?
This is a silly self portrait with my students. I'm wearing our mascot costume foot, which you can see at the bottom of the photo.
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
Tags
feet
,
mascot
Christine Sztukowski
ace
😸😹❤
September 14th, 2025
