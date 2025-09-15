Previous
Next
Lobelia by librarymom
258 / 365

Lobelia

I planted this in the spring, but the deer kept eating it. They finally left it alone and it bloomed!
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact