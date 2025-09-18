Previous
Next
View from the Costco parking lot by librarymom
261 / 365

View from the Costco parking lot

This is Pentagon City, a neighborhood near the Pentagon in Arlington, VA. I had to go to Costco, so this was my photo for the day.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact