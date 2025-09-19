Sign up
Previous
262 / 365
Fungus
I have no idea what fungus this is, but it was huge. The size of a dinner plate.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
276
photos
42
followers
71
following
71% complete
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
262
Views
1
365
Galaxy S25 Ultra
19th September 2025 3:12pm
View Info
Public
fungus
