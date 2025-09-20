Previous
Next
Deer skull in tree by librarymom
263 / 365

Deer skull in tree

I came across this deer skull someone had placed in the crook of a tree. A little bit creepy!
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact