Round challah for Rosh Hashanah by librarymom
266 / 365

Round challah for Rosh Hashanah

A round challah for a new year! L'shava tova!
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
Photo Details

