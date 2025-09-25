Previous
Meeting friends on the way to work by librarymom
268 / 365

Meeting friends on the way to work

I found this deer having her breakfast as I was on my way to work. She didn't seem to be startled by me and just watched me walk by.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Jenny

@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
Photo Details

