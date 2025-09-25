Sign up
268 / 365
Meeting friends on the way to work
I found this deer having her breakfast as I was on my way to work. She didn't seem to be startled by me and just watched me walk by.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
0
0
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
23rd September 2025 8:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer
