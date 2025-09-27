Previous
Next
Coleus by librarymom
270 / 365

Coleus

I love the contrast between the fuchsia and green leaves on this plant.
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact