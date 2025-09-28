Previous
Sun's out! by librarymom
271 / 365

Sun's out!

Yesterday was so gray and dreary, so I'm happy to see the blue sky again. I watched some planes take off from the airport.
28th September 2025

Jenny

@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
