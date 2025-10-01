Previous
Next
New sidewalk by librarymom
274 / 365

New sidewalk

They're putting in a new sidewalk near my school. No more walking on the street here, yay!
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact