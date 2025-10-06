Previous
Dogwood leaves changing by librarymom
Dogwood leaves changing

Fall is here and the leaves are changing. Just a few months ago, this dogwood was blooming and now it's time to sleep for a while.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
