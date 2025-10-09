Previous
Getting ready for Shabbat by librarymom
Getting ready for Shabbat

My daughter and I bake challah every week.
Jenny

@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
Barb ace
It's been a long time since I have made any challah bread. I always braided mine like you show here!
October 15th, 2025  
