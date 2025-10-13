Previous
Goodbye to another day by librarymom
286 / 365

Goodbye to another day

Putting another day behind us.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
78% complete

KV ace
Cool POV. Lovely sunset in the side view mirror.
October 15th, 2025  
