Previous
291 / 365
Sunset on the wetlands boardwalk
Such beautiful light and still water.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
1
1
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
305
photos
42
followers
71
following
79% complete
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
18th October 2025 6:03pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunset
,
wetlands
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
October 19th, 2025
