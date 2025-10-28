Previous
Sunset near the Pentagon by librarymom
301 / 365

Sunset near the Pentagon

The clouds over the Pentagon were so pretty. My daughter was driving and I got this shot as we merged onto the highway.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Jenny

I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
