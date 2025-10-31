Sign up
304 / 365
Afternoon walk
My path through the woods is a great way to end the day.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
318
photos
42
followers
71
following
83% complete
View this month »
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
31st October 2025 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
woods
,
path
,
forest
,
hike
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
The green is hanging on like it is here.
October 31st, 2025
