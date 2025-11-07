Previous
Sick day at home by librarymom
311 / 365

Sick day at home

I've been fighting a cold all week. I finally got to take some time off and rest. The cat was happy.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
Zilli~ ace
Ha, ha, I bet he was :)
November 9th, 2025  
