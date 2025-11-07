Sign up
311 / 365
Sick day at home
I've been fighting a cold all week. I finally got to take some time off and rest. The cat was happy.
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
1
0
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
327
photos
42
followers
71
following
85% complete
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
Views
2
1
365
Galaxy S25 Ultra
7th November 2025 2:21pm
Zilli~
ace
Ha, ha, I bet he was :)
November 9th, 2025
