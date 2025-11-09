Previous
Out for a swim by librarymom
313 / 365

Out for a swim

I was feeling better today so I went for a swim. One of my happy places!
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Glad your feeling better… gentle swimming is a great idea
November 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact