Narrow house by librarymom
Narrow house

I've always liked how this narrow house is wedged between two tall trees.
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Jenny

I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
