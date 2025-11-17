Previous
Good morning! by librarymom
321 / 365

Good morning!

Sunrise is happening as I crest this hill every morning. I think it will be dark again next week at this time.
17th November 2025

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
