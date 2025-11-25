Previous
Figure on a helmet by librarymom
Figure on a helmet

This helmet has been on a stump in the woods, hoping someone will claim their lost item. If you look closely, there is a little figure watching over it.
25th November 2025 25th Nov 25

Jenny

@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
GaryW
I think it is Jesus!
November 30th, 2025  
