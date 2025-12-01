Previous
My new canine friend by librarymom
My new canine friend

This dog lives along my walk to and from work. When he is outside, he'll run over to me and get his ball to show me. I try to play with him, but he won't let go of the ball!
Christine Sztukowski
Crazy fun
December 1st, 2025  
