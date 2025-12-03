Sign up
337 / 365
Mom and kids at the book store
Perhaps doing a little Christmas shopping?
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
6th December 2025 3:59pm
Tags
books
shopping
bookstore
