337 / 365
Frost on ivy leaves
Brrrr. It's been cold this week. Frost on the leaves this morning.
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
1
1
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
352
photos
43
followers
71
following
92% complete
View this month »
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
4th December 2025 7:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
frost
KV
ace
Very pretty… love the frost lined edges of the leaves.
December 5th, 2025
