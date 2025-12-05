Sign up
Previous
338 / 365
First snow!
It snowed today and we had a two-hour delay to the start of the school day. Hooray!
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
2
1
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
352
photos
43
followers
71
following
92% complete
View this month »
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
5th December 2025 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
Corinne C
ace
Festive close up!
December 5th, 2025
KV
ace
Awesome! Always nice to miss a few hours of school.
December 5th, 2025
