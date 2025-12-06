Previous
Farragut West Metro Station by librarymom
Farragut West Metro Station

It's kind of hard to take bad photos in the metro stations in Washington, DC. The architecture is iconic and the lighting is really cool, especially when trains are in the stations.
6th December 2025

Jenny

I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
