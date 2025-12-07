Sign up
Previous
341 / 365
Making Friends
This woman was feeding the squirrels in a busy urban park in Washington, DC. This little guy seemed to need a little help figuring out where she put his treat.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
6th December 2025 4:26pm
Tags
squirrel
