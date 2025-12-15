Previous
Sunrise on the Masonic National Memorial by librarymom
Sunrise on the Masonic National Memorial

This is the George Washington Masonic National Memorial in Alexandria, Virginia. I've never seen the morning light on it before. Just gorgeous!
15th December 2025 15th Dec 25

Jenny

@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
98% complete

