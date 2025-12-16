Previous
Next
Empty Chairs by librarymom
350 / 365

Empty Chairs

Spotted at a boat launch on the Potomac. Too cold for boating today! If you look through the chairs, you can see the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, which carries the Beltway across the river.
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful capture… gorgeous scenery
December 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact