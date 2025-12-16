Sign up
Previous
Next
350 / 365
Empty Chairs
Spotted at a boat launch on the Potomac. Too cold for boating today! If you look through the chairs, you can see the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, which carries the Beltway across the river.
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
1
0
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
24th December 2025 12:03pm
Tags
bridge
,
boats
,
river
,
chairs
,
potomac
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture… gorgeous scenery
December 26th, 2025
