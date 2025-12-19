Previous
Romanesco by librarymom
353 / 365

Romanesco

If you've never seen a romanesco, it's a weird fractally form of broccoli (and delicious when roasted with olive oil and salt).
19th December 2025

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
