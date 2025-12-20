Sign up
Previous
Next
349 / 365
Dinner time for the Great Blue Heron
Caught the fish about to go down the hatch!
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
365
photos
44
followers
71
following
96% complete
View this month »
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6 Mark III
Taken
20th December 2025 4:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
bird
,
fish
