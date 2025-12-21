Previous
Next
Sunset on the Solstice by librarymom
355 / 365

Sunset on the Solstice

I caught the golden hour light on this lockhouse on the C&O Canal in Maryland on the shortest day of the year.
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact