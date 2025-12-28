Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
362 / 365
Canada Geese
One of them is giving me the stink-eye.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
379
photos
44
followers
71
following
100% complete
View this month »
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M5
Taken
31st December 2025 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
winter
,
geese
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close