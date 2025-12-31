Sign up
Previous
365 / 365
Song Sparrow
This handsome guy sat and sang for us for a while.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I'm new to photography and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds that visit my feeder...
379
photos
44
followers
71
following
100% complete
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M5
Taken
31st December 2025 12:05pm
Tags
bird
,
sparrow
