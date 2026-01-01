Previous
Almost full moon by librarymom
Almost full moon

I had to look up which settings to use to capture the moon. I'm glad I did because I am so pleased with how this turned out.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I've been learning photography for about a year and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds...
Corinne C ace
Super details
January 2nd, 2026  
