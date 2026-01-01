Sign up
Photo 366
Almost full moon
I had to look up which settings to use to capture the moon. I'm glad I did because I am so pleased with how this turned out.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I've been learning photography for about a year and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds...
Tags
moon
Corinne C
ace
Super details
January 2nd, 2026
