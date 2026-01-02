Previous
Next
Through the sunroof by librarymom
Photo 367

Through the sunroof

I was waiting in the car for my husband who had to run into this building briefly. I looked up through the sunroof and liked the lines and reflections of this building.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I've been learning photography for about a year and having a lot of fun figuring things out. I especially love taking photos of nature--the birds...
100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great POV and lines
January 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact